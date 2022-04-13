Ugandan film producer Raymond Malinga, whose work will feature in an upcoming Disney anthology of animated films from across Africa, hopes the project will bring African animation to the world.

"Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire", is a ten-part collection of short animations by producers from six African countries that is set to premiere on the Disney Plus streaming platform later this year.

Malinga, 32, is one of 14 film-makers from South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Uganda and Kenya who are contributing to the anthology of sci-fi and fantasy stories set in Africa's future.

Oscar-winning film director Peter Ramsey is serving as executive producer on the project.

"The narrative in Africa has been, you switch on the news right now, I bet you it's (about) something bad that just happened," Malinga said at his studio in Kampala.

The positives get lost in the narrative, Malinga says, and this should change.

"For me (the anthology) is an opportunity to contribute to that conversation," he said.

Malinga, 32, who holds a degree in animation and visual effects from a university in Malaysia, started his company, Creatures Animation Studios, in 2015.

