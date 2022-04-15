POLITICS
3 MIN READ
US greenlights first Covid-19 breath test
Through InspectIR Covid-19 Breathalyzer, the test "can be performed in environments where the patient specimen is both collected and analysed, using an instrument about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, US drug agency says.
US greenlights first Covid-19 breath test
FDA says they carried out tests on over 2,400 people including those with and without symptoms. / AP Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
April 15, 2022

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency use authorisation for the first ever Covid-19 diagnostic test using breath samples.

Through the InspectIR Covid-19 Breathalyzer, the test "can be performed in environments where the patient specimen is both collected and analysed, such as doctor's offices, hospitals and mobile testing sites, using an instrument about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage," the drug agency said on Thursday in a statement.

"The test is performed by a qualified, trained operator under the supervision of a health care provider licensed or authorised by state law to prescribe tests and can provide results in less than three minutes," it added.

Jeff Shuren, the director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said the authorisation is another example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for Covid-19.

"The FDA continues to support the development of novel Covid-19 tests with the goal of advancing technologies that can help address the current pandemic and better position the US for the next public health emergency," he said.

READ MORE:Covid crashes into power corridors as US capital reopens

RECOMMENDED

High accuracy on tests

The InspectIR Covid-19 Breathalyzer uses a technique called gas chromatography gas mass-spectrometry (GC-MS) to separate and identify chemical mixtures.

FDA said that 2,409 individuals participated InspectIR Covid-19 Breathalyzer study including those with and without symptoms.

"In the study, the test was shown to have 91.2 percent sensitivity (the percent of positive samples the test correctly identified) and 99.3 percent specificity (the percent of negative samples the test correctly identified)," the statement said.

The FDA-led study noted that in a population with only 4.2 percent of individuals who are positive for the virus, the test had a negative predictive value of 99.6 percent which indicates that if their tests come negative they are highly likely negative.

The test was performed with similar sensitivity in a follow-up clinical study focused on the Omicron variant, FDA said.

READ MORE:Experts warn Omicron variant may push Covid cases up in US

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links