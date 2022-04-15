An Algerian migrant staying illegally in Belgium has been battling to claim a $270,000 jackpot won on a scratchcard - with authorities insisting it can only be paid if he can prove his identity.

"My client is in an illegal situation, he has no papers and no bank account," Alexander Verstraete, a lawyer for the 28-year-old, said on Friday.

"We are looking for those documents that can prove his identity. He will have to contact his family in Algeria."

Verstraete said the winning scratchcard was currently being held by a court in the town of Bruges after three friends tried to claim it unsuccessfully on his client's behalf.

The friends, also from North Africa, were detained for a night by police on suspicion of theft before being released when the real winner came forward with his lawyer.

The winning ticket was bought a few weeks ago in Zeebrugge. The Belgian port city is a popular destination for migrants trying to reach England clandestinely hidden in trucks or containers.

Verstraete said his client, who does not intend to apply for asylum to stay in Belgium, had obtained a promise from the authorities that he would not be deported until he had received his prize.

