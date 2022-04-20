Shanghai has allowed four million more people out of their homes as anti-virus controls that shut down China's biggest city eased.

A total of almost 12 million people are allowed to go outdoors following the first round of easing last week, health official Wu Ganyu said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Wu said the virus was “under effective control” for the first time in some parts of the city of 25 million.

Under the latest changes, more than four million people are included in areas where the status shifted from closed to controlled, said Wu.

He said some are not allowed to leave their neighbourhoods and large gatherings are prohibited.

China’s case numbers in its latest infection surge are relatively low, but the ruling party is enforcing a “zero-Covid” strategy that has shut down major cities to isolate every case.

