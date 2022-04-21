World number one Novak Djokovic has said Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players over Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine is "crazy".

Djokovic, who grew up in war-torn Serbia, said the athletes had nothing to do with the ongoing conflict.

"I will always condemn war, I will never support war being myself a child of war," Djokovic told reporters at the Serbia Open, an ATP 250 event in Belgrade.

"I know how much emotional trauma it leaves. In Serbia we all know what happened in 1999. In the Balkans we have had many wars in recent history.

"However, I cannot support the decision of Wimbledon, I think it is crazy.

"When politics interferes with sport, the result is not good."

