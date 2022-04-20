Authors of a new study on detecting precancerous polyps in colorectal cancer screening came to the conclusion that “Artificial Intelligence (AI) may detect colorectal polyps that have been missed due to perceptual pitfalls.”

They go on to say “By reducing such miss rate, Artificial Intelligence may increase the detection of colorectal neoplasia leading to a higher degree of Colorectal Cancer (CRC) prevention.”

According to a news release, a team of international researchers led by Mayo Clinic reported that AI “reduced by twofold the rate at which pre-cancerous polyps were missed in colorectal cancer screening.”

The Mayo Clinic defines a colon polyp as “a small clump of cells that forms on the lining of the colon” and says most are harmless. Yet, it cautions, “over time, some colon polyps can develop into colon cancer, which may be fatal when found in its later stages.”

According to the World Health Organization, colorectal cancer constituted 1.93 million new cases (the third most common) worldwide in 2020, with 916,000 deaths (second leading case of cancer death, after lung cancer).

“A colonoscopy is an exam used to detect changes or abnormalities in the large intestine (colon) and rectum,” the Mayo Clinic defines the procedure to check for pre-cancerous and cancerous growths.

How was the study carried out?