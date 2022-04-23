Max Verstappen has overtaken Formula One leader Charles Leclerc on the penultimate lap to win the sprint race at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix and reignite his season.

Verstappen on Saturday started the sprint in pole position after finishing first in the qualifying, but the Red Bull driver was overtaken by Leclerc’s Ferrari as soon as the lights went out, much to the delight of the “tifosi.”

But Verstappen doggedly pursued Leclerc and swept around the outside of the Ferrari into Tamburello before storming away to secure victory and top spot on the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.

He finished 2.975 seconds ahead of Leclerc and 4.721 ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez, and trimmed the gap in the standings by one point.

After retiring from two of the three races this season, Verstappen is 45 points behind Leclerc.