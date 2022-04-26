A disaster-weary globe will be hit harder in the coming years by even more catastrophes colliding in an interconnected world, says the United Nations.

If current trends continue the world will go from around 400 disasters per year in 2015 to an onslaught of about 560 catastrophes a year by 2030, a report by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) said on Monday.

By comparison from 1970 to 2000, the world suffered just 90 to 100 medium to large scale disasters a year, the scientific report detailed.

It’s not just natural disasters amplified by climate change, it’s Covid-19, economic meltdowns and food shortages. Climate change has a huge footprint in the number of disasters, according to the report authors.

People have not grasped how much disasters already cost today, said UNDRR chief Mami Mizutori, adding that “If we don't get ahead of the curve it will reach a point where we cannot manage the consequences of disaster.”

That means society needs to rethink how it finances, handles and talks about the risk of disasters and what it values the most, the report said.

Harder for poorer countries

Disasters are hitting poorer countries harder than richer ones, with recovery costs taking a bigger chunk out of the economy in nations that can’t afford it, co-author Markus Enenkel of the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative said.