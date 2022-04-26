The longtime leader of Human Rights Watch has announced that he will step down this summer as executive director after nearly three decades at the helm of one of the world's leading advocacy organisations.

Kenneth Roth, who announced his resignation on Tuesday, ran the New York-based group as it shared a Nobel Peace Prize in 1997 for its efforts to ban anti-personnel land mines. The group also pushed to establish the International Criminal Court for prosecuting war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Former ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda called Roth an inspiration.

“Ken’s fearless passion for justice, his courage and compassion towards the victims of human rights violations and atrocity crimes was not just professional responsibility but a personal conviction to him,” she said.

“Ken Roth turned Human Rights Watch into a juggernaut for justice,” said Anthony Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union. “He has inspired a generation of human rights defenders to fight for a better world.”

After Roth steps down at the end of August, Human Rights Watch said deputy executive director Tirana Hassan will serve as interim executive director while it holds a search for Roth’s successor.

“I had the great privilege to spend nearly 30 years building an organisation that has become a leading force in defending the rights of people around the world,” said Roth.

“I am leaving Human Rights Watch but I am not leaving the human rights cause.”

