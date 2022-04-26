Italy football captain Giorgio Chiellini plans to retire from the national team after the “Finalissima” match against Argentina in London on June 1.

“If I’m in form I’ll play and bid the national team goodbye at Wembley, where I reached the apex of my career in Azzurro and perhaps of my entire career,” Chiellini said, referring to Italy’s European Championship title last summer.

The 37-year-old captain had planned to continue playing for the national team through the World Cup at the end of this year.

He moved up his plans after the Azzurri, the Italian national team, failed to qualify for the tournament in Qatar.

The Finalissima match at Wembley Stadium features the champions of Europe and South America.

A gritty defender