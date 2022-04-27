The Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) season has been terminated and the title will not be awarded due to continuing martial law in the country.

"The football clubs of the Ukrainian Premier League supported the proposal to terminate the 2021/22 season," the UPL said in a statement on Tuesday.

The decision comes as "the championship cannot be completed due to the extension of martial law status in Ukraine," it added.

No matches have been played since Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine in February in what Moscow calls a "special military operation."

The last round of fixtures was played in December before the league went on a three-month winter break.

