“I’ve been fishing for 45 years. We were two friends from Bayrampasa, just kids, who snuck away here with money we took from our mothers’ purses and bought a handline. That was the day it all began, and I’ve not stopped since.”

Sabri Celik is a 65-year-old retiree who comes to Galata Bridge to fish every day. While many fishermen have their buckets empty, Celik’s is teeming with the catch of the day. “Of course we catch fish, why wouldn’t we?” he laughs. “Those who can’t should come and see me, I’ll show them for free. I’ve taught at least 50 people how to fish here.”

Cevik calls the Galata Bridge his home, saying he spends more time here than he does at home, catching and selling fish. He’s proud when he mentions his children, saying he saw two get married, and sent his daughter to university, all with the money he earned from fishing.

“The kids did well and moved on, I’m still here, wallowing in misery,” he laughs again. “I love it here. I come at 4 am and go home at 7-8 pm. My wife and I fight every day. I told the kids that if I ever start walking with a cane, they should just bring me here and sit me down so I can watch the fishermen. I don’t have to fish myself. I can just watch.”

Fishing in Istanbul, as the Marmaray [intercontinental commuter rail line] excavations showed us, goes back almost to the Neolithic Era, says Ahmet Faik Ozbilge, an Istanbul-based cultural historian. “It’s only natural that seaside dwellers would fish as well,” he tells TRT World in an email. “In later years, excavations would reveal coins with bonito reliefs on them, signalling to us that one of the symbols of the city is fish.”

The Bosphorus, while separating Asia from Europe, also serves as an important passageway for trade between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean. “The city we call Istanbul today, once named Byzantion, was one of the two ports holding the strait’s Marmara end, the other being Khalkedon,” writes Ozbilge. “Khalkedon was established before Byzantion. Persian general Megabazus called Khalkedonians blind, and their settlement ‘the land of the blind’ for they did not see the advantages of Byzantion’s location, and set up their civilisation on the Asian shore.”

The Bosphorus is a strait that fish migrating between the Mediterranean and the Black Sea have to pass through. Throughout history, Ozbilge says, Istanbul overflowed with the catch from the strait during fish runs, curing the abundant catch with salt or exporting it.

“Unfortunately, there are no longer the bluefish (lufer), bonito (palamut), large bonito (torik) runs that we used to see in our childhood. And the fisheries in Beykoz have all dried up as well.”

Fedayil Bozgul says he’s an amateur who regularly visits the Galata Bridge: “We catch fish if we can. We pass time if we can’t. We catch what we can, and if we can’t, we make friends. We chat, we’re retired anyway. It’s better to spend time here than to sit around at a coffee house all day.”

Bozgul says he appreciates being out in the open air, and that he doesn’t sell his catch: “If we catch anything, we throw it into the pan. But because we’re amateurs, we can’t catch much anyway,” he smiles. He says there isn’t much fish these days, saying it was better around two months ago when he could fill a bucket with fish, giving away the excess to friends and neighbours. He says he expects sardines to come out next, and that he believes he’ll catch some if it’s kismet.

Istanbul guide Aysegul Sofuoglu tells a tale about the city: “When bonito would swim from the Marmara Sea into the Bosphorus there was a big white rock where the Maiden’s Tower is now [Kiz Kulesi or Leander's Tower is in the middle of the Bosphorus near the Uskudar shore]. This would scare them and they would manoeuvre towards Sarayburnu and then the Golden Horn [rather than the Black Sea]. That’s why Greeks decided to settle near Sarayburnu and the Golden Horn.”

Sofuoglu adds: “They say the fish was so plentiful that people would pick them with their bare hands.” She has a story for the name Golden Horn, too: “The Horn is because of the shape, but the Golden part comes from the sun shining upon the scales of the fish. Fish even affected the naming of a geographical formation.”