The fossils of three giant marine reptiles that patrolled primordial oceans, called ichthyosaurs, have been discovered high up in the Swiss Alps, and include the largest ever tooth found for the species.

The specimens in question were unearthed between 1976 and 1990 during geological surveys, but were only recently analysed in detail in a study published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology on Thursday.

With elongated bodies and small heads, the prehistoric leviathans weighed up to 80 tonnes (88 US tons) and grew to 20 metres, making them among the largest animals to have ever lived.

They first appeared 250 million years ago in the early Triassic, and a smaller, dolphin-like subtype survived until 90 million years ago. But the gigantic ichthyosaurs died out 200 million years ago.

Dated to 205 million years ago in the study, the three specimens in the current study were discovered at an altitude of 2,800 metres (9,100 feet).

During their lifetimes the three swam in waters around the supercontinent Pangea, but the fossils kept rising due to plate tectonics and the folding of the Alps.

'Particularly exciting'

There are two sets of skeletal remains. One consists of ten rib fragments and a vertebra, suggesting an animal some 20 metres long, which is more or less equivalent to the largest ichthyosaur to have been found, in Canada.