Muslims across world observe Islam's holy night of Laylat al Qadr
Laylat al Qadr is the most important night of the Muslim holy month and it marks the revelation of the first verses of the holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad through the angel Gabriel.
Muslims pray at Al Aqsa Mosque during the Laylat al Qadr, one of Islam's holiest nights, in occupied East Jerusalem. / AA
Baba UmarBaba Umar
April 28, 2022

Muslims around the world are observing Laylat al Qadr or the "Night of Power".

It is on this night, which falls during the last 10 nights of Ramadan, that Muslims believe Allah sent the angel Gabriel to the Prophet Muhammad and revealed the first verses of the holy Quran.

The exact date of the night is not officially known but Muslims are told to search for Laylat al Qadr during the last odd nights of Ramadan. 

Laylat al Qadr is widely believed to be the 27th night of Ramadan.

Muslims usually worship, perform the prayers, and recite the Quran during all these nights.

The Quran says Laylat al Qadr is better than 1,000 months, equivalent to more than 83 years.

The end of Ramadan is met with a three-day holiday called Eid al Fitr. Children often receive new clothes, gifts and cash.

Muslims attend early morning Eid prayers the day after Ramadan. Families typically spend the day together at ancestral homes or at parks, eating in the daylight for the first time in a month.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
