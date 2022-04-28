TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia to start new era in ties
Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Jeddah, making his first trip to the Gulf country since 2017 after intense efforts by the regional players to repair ties that have been strained in recent years.
Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia to start new era in ties
Turkish President Erdogan meets Saudi King Salman on his first trip to Saudi Arabia in five years. / AA
By Karya Naz Balkiz, Baba Umar, Ali Topchi
April 28, 2022

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with top Saudi leadership as he arrived in the Arab country for the first high-level visit in five years which is seen as a step toward a new era of ties between both the countries.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received Erdogan with an official ceremony on Thursday in the city of Jeddah and both leaders held a closed-door meeting at Al Salam Royal Palace. Erdogan also met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the palace.

President Erdogan's two-day working trip to Saudi Arabia came hours after the countries observed Laylat al Qadr, the holiest night in Islam.

"I believe we will take our relations to a level beyond what they were previously; my visit will open the doors of a new era with our friend, brother Saudi Arabia," Erdogan said after meeting the top Saudi leaders.

He said Ankara is against all forms of terrorism and attaches great importance to cooperation with Gulf countries against them.

Gulf's safety

Erdogan said there is serious potential for cooperation between Ankara and Riyadh over renewable and clean energy technologies.

Deepening cooperation with Riyadh in "heath, energy, food security, agricultural technologies, defence industries, finance" is in our common interests, Erdogan said. 

He also tapped on security in the Middle East, the region that has seen several conflicts in recent years.

"Stability, safety of our brothers in the Gulf Region is important as our own," the Turkish president said.

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan visited the Arab country after five years, following the invitation of King Salman.

READ MORE: Türkiye to take 'concrete steps' to normalise ties with Saudi Arabia

Reviving ties

Relations between Ankara and Riyadh have seen a drop in recent years due to political tensions but both countries are now seeking to revive ties.

Erdogan and King Salman had discussed bilateral relations in April and May last year. 

In July 2021, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, describing it as "a fruitful meeting".

In August, Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish presidential spokesperson, announced some positive developments in relations.

Aside from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye has also been in negotiations with Egypt and the United Arab Emirates in a bid to mend ties. 

READ MORE:How Türkiye-Saudi ties can move forward

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire