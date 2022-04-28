Researchers from the National University of Ireland, Galway (NUI Galway) and Boston University have identified a blood biomarker that could help diagnose people with the earliest signs of dementia––even before symptoms appear.

“Dementia,” according to the Alzheimer's Association, “is a general term for loss of memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking abilities that are severe enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer's is the most common cause of dementia.”

The Mayo Clinic defines dementia as “caused by damage to or loss of nerve cells and their connections in the brain. Depending on the area of the brain that's damaged, dementia can affect people differently and cause different symptoms.”

The new study was published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

The researchers took blood samples from people who had no cognitive symptoms and who had normal cognitive testing at the time of blood testing, a news release explains. They measured blood levels of P-tau181, a protein that happens to be a marker of neurodegeneration, in 52 cognitively healthy adults. These 52 adults from the US-based Framingham Heart Study were later subjected to specialised brain PET scans.

Researchers showed an association with elevated levels of P-tau181 protein in the blood with greater accumulation of ß-amyloid [amyloid beta precursor protein], an abnormal protein in Alzheimer’s disease, on specialised brain scans. The specialised brain scans were carried out on average seven years after the blood test.

Further analysis, the release noted, showed the biomarker P-tau181 “outperformed two other biomarkers in predicting signs of ß-amyloid on brain scans”.