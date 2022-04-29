By the year 2300, life in the oceans faces a mass die-off rivalling the great extinctions of Earth's deep past if humanity fails to curb greenhouse gas emissions, a study in the journal Science has said.

But limiting planetary heating to two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels will stave off such a catastrophe, said the paper's authors, Justin Penn and Curtis Deutsch, both affiliated with the University of Washington and Princeton University on Thursday.

The authors used ecophysiological modeling to weigh species' physical limits with projected marine temperatures and depletion of oxygen levels — a task that was particularly challenging given a lack of previous work in the area.

The results were alarming: under "business as usual" warming, marine ecosystems planetwide could experience a mass extinction comparable to that of the end-Permian extinction, known as the "Great Dying."

This occurred 250 million years ago and led to the demise of more than two-thirds of marine animals, because of warming and oxygen depletion, similar conditions that are occurring today.

Paris climate accord