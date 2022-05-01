POLITICS
Marin clinches European Championships title after lengthy injury layoff
Three-time world champion Carolina Marin won 21-10 21-12 against Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland in the final in front of her home crowd in Madrid.
Marin, who is now ranked sixth, won the Olympic gold in 2016 at the Rio de Janeiro Games after beating P.V. Sindhu of India. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
May 1, 2022

Three-time world champion Carolina Marin has clinched the European Championships title for the sixth time, making a triumphant return after a knee injury sidelined her for 10 months.

The 28-year-old won 21-10 21-12 against Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland in Saturday's final in front of her home crowd in Madrid.

"I feel extremely happy, but it's not about winning the gold medal today. Being able to come back and playing my first tournament of the season is bigger," said former world number one Marin. 

"I needed to improve my game and play some matches to gain confidence. I could do that in this tournament. I will enjoy this big story with my team, friends, and family right now. 

"On Monday, we start again."

Marin, who injured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee in June last year, was unable to defend her women's singles crown at the Tokyo Olympics. 

Marin, who is now ranked sixth, won the Olympic gold in 2016 at the Rio de Janeiro Games after beating P.V. Sindhu of India.

