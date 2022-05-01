Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have deemed Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from taking part in the Championships as "unfair".

Nadal, the Spanish tennis legend told reporters in Madrid on Sunday he believes the All England Club chose "the most drastic option", and hopes the tours can find a way to interfere with the ban.

Wimbledon has been heavily criticised by both the ATP and WTA as well as players like Nadal's great rival Novak Djokovic for implementing the ban due to Russia's assault on Ukraine.

Belarus is considered an ally of Russia's and permitted Russian troops to attack Ukraine from across its border.

The ban rules out a swathe of talented players, including men's world number two Daniil Medvedev and last year's women's semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

"It's unfair for my Russian colleagues," the 21-time major winner said.

"In that sense it's not their fault what's happening in this moment with the war.

"I'm sorry for them. I wish it was not this way, but at the end of the day we know that this is what we have."

Nadal, who is returning to competitive play at the Madrid Masters after a six-week hiatus due to a rib injury, said it may fall upon him and his fellow players to take a stand.

"As a fellow player, what can I say? I feel sorry for them," said the 35-year-old two-time Wimbledon champion.

"I wish this was not the case.

"Let's see what happens in the coming weeks and let's see if we as players need to take a stand. There is something wrong."

READ MORE:Russian players banned from participating in Wimbledon

'Most drastic option'