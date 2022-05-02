FIFA has fined Senegal’s soccer federation $180,000 for fan disorder at a World Cup playoff game, including shining laser pointers at Egypt star Mohamed Salah in the penalty shootout.

FIFA said on Monday its disciplinary committee also looked into a pitch invasion by Senegal fans, an offensive banner and the national federation’s “failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium.”

Salah’s face was a blur of vivid green light when he prepared to take his penalty, which he blasted over the bar.

Senegal went on to win the shootout in Dakar in March with Salah's Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane scoring the decisive spot kick.

Senegal was also ordered to play a future competitive game in an empty stadium.

READ MORE:FIFA unveils Qatar World Cup schedule, Germany to face Spain in group stage