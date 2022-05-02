POLITICS
2 MIN READ
FIFA takes disciplinary action against Senegal, Nigeria over fan disorder
The football governing body ordered African champions Senegal and Nigeria to play one match behind closed doors after crowd disorder during last month’s 2022 World Cup play-offs.
FIFA takes disciplinary action against Senegal, Nigeria over fan disorder
FIFA issued a raft of sanctions worldwide after studying dozens of cases from World Cup qualifying games played since the start of the year. / Reuters Archive
By Sandip BARDHAN
May 2, 2022

FIFA has fined Senegal’s soccer federation $180,000 for fan disorder at a World Cup playoff game, including shining laser pointers at Egypt star Mohamed Salah in the penalty shootout.

FIFA said on Monday its disciplinary committee also looked into a pitch invasion by Senegal fans, an offensive banner and the national federation’s “failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium.”

Salah’s face was a blur of vivid green light when he prepared to take his penalty, which he blasted over the bar. 

Senegal went on to win the shootout in Dakar in March with Salah's Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane scoring the decisive spot kick.

Senegal was also ordered to play a future competitive game in an empty stadium.

READ MORE:FIFA unveils Qatar World Cup schedule, Germany to face Spain in group stage

RECOMMENDED

Disciplinary action

The FIFA disciplinary panel judged dozens of similar cases from World Cup qualifying games played since January and handed out several other fines and stadium closures.

Nigeria was punished with a $154,000 fine and one-game stadium closure. 

Fans invaded the field in Abuja and there were other incidents of disorder after Nigeria was eliminated at home by Ghana in their playoff.

FIFA imposed fines of around $128,000 on Congo and around $103,000 on Lebanon in similar cases at games against Morocco and Syria, respectively. Both got one-game stadium closures.

Discrimination by fans of Chile and Colombia at their home games, plus other offences, resulted in total fines of around $98,000 and $56,500, respectively.

READ MORE:FIFA 'inundated' with 17M requests for World Cup tickets

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions