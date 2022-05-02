Muslim and Arab countries are celebrating Eid al Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Religious authorities in Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Malaysia, Bahrain and Yemen announced the start of Eid al Fitr on Monday.

The Islamic holiday will also be celebrated on Monday in Egypt, Indonesia, Sudan, Libya, Lebanon, Syria and Palestine.

Sunni Muslims in Iraq will also celebrate the start of Eid al Fitr on Monday.

Meanwhile, Oman, Jordan and Iraq announced that Monday is the completion of Ramadan and Eid al Fitr will start on Tuesday.

Do not forget the needy

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan felicitated the nation in a video message for Eid al Fitr saying, "I ask each and every member of our nation to turn this Eid al Fitr into a 'great feast of brotherhood' during which 85 million embrace each other, regardless of their origin or belief," Erdogan said in his message.

He wished that the occasion becomes a means of peace, tranquillity and well-being for Türkiye, the Turkish nation, the Islamic world and all humanity.