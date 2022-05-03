Ronnie O'Sullivan, widely regarded as the most talented snooker player ever, has secured his status as the game's greatest by beating Judd Trump 18-13 to win a record-tying seventh world championship.

“That’s probably the greatest result I’ve ever had," O'Sullivan said on Monday after sharing a long, tearful embrace with Trump at the end of the final at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

The 46-year-old Englishman joined Stephen Hendry in holding the modern-day record, adding to his world titles from 2001, ’04, ’08, ’12, ’13 and '20. Hendry won all of his in the 1990s.

O'Sullivan also has won a record seven titles at each of the Masters and the UK Championship, the other two so-called “majors” in snooker.

A right-hander who is also comfortable playing left-handed, O'Sullivan has the most career ranking titles (39), is the only player to make more than 1,000 competitive centuries, and has made more maximum breaks of 147 in competitive play than anyone else.

Amazing achievement