Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a portable desalination unit weighing less than 10 kilograms that removes particles and salts to produce drinking water.

More than 785 million people globally do not have access to basic water services and more than 884 million people do not have safe water to drink, according to the latest information on access to clean water published in 2019 by WHO and UNICEF.

The portable desalination unit, the size of a suitcase, operates on less power than a cell phone charger. It can also be powered by a small, portable solar panel that costs about $50 online.

It’s straightforward to use—with the push of a button, the desalination process begins, producing drinking water that exceeds World Health Organization quality standards.

What’s unique about this device is that it does not require filters but uses electrical power to remove particles from drinking water.

Without replacement filters, the portable desalination unit hardly requires any long-term maintenance.

With these qualities, the device can be put to use in remote and under-resourced areas; for example, the news release lists people in communities on small islands, sailors on seafaring cargo ships, refugees fleeing natural disasters, or soldiers carrying out long-term military operations.

“This is really the culmination of a 10-year journey that I and my group have been on,” Jongyoon Han, a senior author and a professor of electrical engineering and computer science and of biological engineering, says.

“We worked for years on the physics behind individual desalination processes, but pushing all those advances into a box, building a system, and demonstrating it in the ocean, that was a really meaningful and rewarding experience for me.”

The paper was published online in Environmental Science and Technology. In addition to Han, contributors include first author Junghyo Yoon, a research scientist in RLE; Hyukjin J. Kwon, a former postdoc; SungKu Kang, a postdoc at Northeastern University; and Eric Brack of the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM).

How they did it

Previous versions of portable desalination units are available in markets. But the problem with those is they typically require high-pressure pumps to push water through filters, which are very difficult to miniaturise without compromising the energy-efficiency of the device, Yoon explains.

The new device, however, utilises ion concentration polarisation (ICP), which was first developed by Han’s group more than 10 years ago.

Instead of filtering water, the ICP process applies an electrical field to membranes placed above and below a channel of water, the news release explains.

The membranes repel positively- or negatively-charged particles – including salt molecules, bacteria, and viruses – as they flow past.

The charged particles are moved into a second stream of water that gets discharged.

This way, both dissolved and suspended solids are removed, allowing the water to emerge clean from the channel. And because of the low-pressure pump, ICP consumes less energy than previous models.

The researchers have also built a second process called electrodialysis to ensure all the salt ions are removed, as ICP alone may sometimes fail to remove the salts floating in the middle of the channel.

They used machine learning to find the ideal combination of ICP and electrodialysis modules, the news release notes.