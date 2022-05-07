POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Nadal 'staying positive' despite defeat by teenager Alcaraz
In a clash of generations, 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz defeated his idol 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in the Madrid Open quarterfinals.
Nadal 'staying positive' despite defeat by teenager Alcaraz
Australian Open champion Nadal went down 6-2 1-6 6-3 to Spanish compatriot Alcaraz. / AFP
By Saim Kurubas
May 7, 2022

Rafa Nadal has said there are positives to take from the Madrid Open despite the 21-times major winner falling to a quarter-final defeat by teenager Carlos Alcaraz in his first tournament back following a stress fracture in the rib.

Australian Open champion Nadal, who picked up the injury at Indian Wells in March, went down 6-2 1-6 6-3 to Spanish compatriot Alcaraz on Friday, ending his quest for a sixth title at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

"The reading of the tournament is I have played three matches and that I came here with hardly any preparation... I said it before coming here it was going to be a tough week," Nadal told reporters.

"But it has not been a disaster in any case. I think that I have competed with the correct attitude. I have played two, two-and-a-half hours, nearly three... this is a positive outcome."

'Toughest tournament'

RECOMMENDED

The 35-year-old overcame Miomir Kecmanovic and David Goffin in his opening two matches before coming up short against an inspired Alcaraz.

Nadal added that he would have ideally preferred to make a return to action at the Estoril Open in Portugal last week because of the high altitude in the Spanish capital.

"It would have been much better to start the week before in Estoril, at sea level, a 250 tournament, but I didn't manage to make it," said Nadal, who will be bidding for a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros later this month.

"I came here knowing that this is the toughest tournament, because here the ball flies much more. When they return the ball, you have to be much faster with your legs... because if you don't position yourself properly behind the ball, the unforced error comes easily."

READ MORE:'Very frustrated': Murray dumped out by Japanese qualifier in Melbourne

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children