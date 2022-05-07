POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Kell Brook announces retirement after settling Amir Khan 'feud'
Kell Brook retires from boxing after victory over Amir Khan in February brought him peace.
Kell Brook announces retirement after settling Amir Khan 'feud'
Brook says he would now like to train or manage young fighters. / Reuters
By Elis Gjevori
May 7, 2022

The 36-year-old Briton Kell Brook, who was world welterweight champion from 2014-17, has announced his retirement.

“It's over for me. I'll never box again,” he said in an interview with British newspaperThe Sunday Telegraph.

His last fight, therefore, was his win over longtime rival Amir Khan in a grudge match in February.

“Truth is, boxing is a very, very tough, dangerous sport," Brook said in the story published Saturday, "one in which you can be legally killed in the ring, and I’ve finished now with all my faculties intact.”

The finest moment of Brook's career came when he beat Shawn Porter to win the world title in 2014. 

He was beaten by Gennady Golovkin, Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford but earned plaudits in the process.

RECOMMENDED

Brook looked to be heading to retirement but his resilience eventually led him to the fight with Khan, which he won emphatically with a sixth-round stoppage, to end his career 40-3.

“I needed the Khan fight, I needed to settle the grudge, the feud," he said. “There is no dark feeling left in me now. I think when you have been in the ring with someone, it passes, it leaves you.”

Brook said he would now like to train or manage young fighters.

“I’d just like to be remembered," he said, "as a fighter who would go in with anyone, feared no one and who gave the fans what they wanted.”

READ MORE:Fury will only return to arena for unification fight against Usyk: wife

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump