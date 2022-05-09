Art world titan David Hockney’s latest ‘paintings’ are not actually paintings. They are prints of paintings created on a custom-made iPad app that a programmer developed for the artist, now 84.

A total of 116 artworks, printed on frames much, much larger than an iPad screen and filled with surprisingly rich detail, now hang at Istanbul’s Sakip Sabanci Museum at Emirgan.

This is the first time Hockney’s paintings have been exhibited in Türkiye and that has made one person particularly excited – the museum’s director, Nazan Olcer. She says that bringing the exhibition to Istanbul that previously hung at London’s Royal Academy of Arts and Brussels’ Bozar Centre for Fine Arts was a collaborative effort. The paintings will be exhibited at the Art Institute of Chicago after Istanbul.

The paintings were all done during the pandemic lockdown days, and Hockney completed at least one painting a day, working anywhere from eight to ten hours a day in the garden of his house in Normandy, north of France.

“Some critics in London, who were intimately knowledgeable about Hockney’s traditional work, criticised the iPad paintings, while many others saw it as a magnificent innovation,” Olcer tells TRT World.

“People seem to have forgotten that when photography was first invented, similar ‘issues’ arose. The invention of photography offered 19th century artists an incredible opportunity to quickly make a portrait of a sitter whereas a formal painted portrait would have required hours. What if your subject is someone like the king or the queen? Someone who does not have the time to hold a pose for hours?” she asks rhetorically.

Olcer says critics quickly eased up their negative press on the painter as she continued following up on the feedback to his iPad drawings.

She says that for a Turkish audience, Hockney is not a household name: “Only people who have been overseas and explored his exhibitions there know of him. But I wanted David Hockney, who is an important and multi-talented artist, to be better known in Türkiye and wanted the joy and passion of spring to come to Türkiye, with an exhibition that gives off such a positive vibe.”

Curator Edith Devaney tells TRT World that the artist’s relationship with the iPad started in 2010 when the device first came out. Hockney had already been experimenting with drawing on the iPhone.

“He was working on a big show I was curating at that point about landscape, and he took time out to perfect his technique on the new iPad. And one of the works in that exhibition in 2012 he did on the iPad. He called them iPad drawings. It’s been a medium for him ever since then,” Devaney says.

“Like everything, he picks it up then he uses something else: so he goes back to drawing, goes back to working with inks, he goes back to painting.”