A prolonged summer heatwave in Australia has left 91 percent of the Great Barrier Reef's coral damaged by bleaching.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority published the Reef Snapshot report late on Tuesday, after it conducted extensive surveys of the World Heritage-listed reef between September 2021 and March 2022.

"Climate change is escalating, and the Reef is already experiencing the consequences of this," the report warned.

The report offered new details of the damage caused by the fourth "mass bleaching" the world's largest coral reef system has experienced since 2016.

It found that after waters began to warm last December, all three major regions of the reef experienced bleaching, a phenomenon that occurs when coral is stressed and expels brightly coloured algae living in it.

'Higher mortality rates'