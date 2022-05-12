An Indian couple is taking their son to court demanding that he and his wife produce either a grandchild within a year or cough up almost $650,000.

Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad say that they exhausted their savings raising and educating their pilot son and paying for a lavish wedding. Now they want payback, Times of India reported on Thursday.

"My son has been married for six years but they are still not planning a baby," the couple said in their petition filed with a court in Haridwar last week.

"At least if we have a grandchild to spend time with, our pain will become bearable," they added.

Otherwise, they are demanding a compensation of 50 million rupees.

The couple's lawyer Arvind Kumar said the petition will be taken up for hearing by the court in northern India on May 17.

'We are living alone'