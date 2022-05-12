POLITICS
3 MIN READ
'Grandchild within a year or $650,000': Indian couple takes son to court
After exhausting their savings to raise, educate and marry their son, Indian couple now wants all the expenses back, or a grandchild to make their pain "bearable."
'Grandchild within a year or $650,000': Indian couple takes son to court
India has a strong joint family system with many generations including grandparents, nephews, aunts and uncles often living in the same household. / Reuters Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
May 12, 2022

An Indian couple is taking their son to court demanding that he and his wife produce either a grandchild within a year or cough up almost $650,000.

Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad say that they exhausted their savings raising and educating their pilot son and paying for a lavish wedding. Now they want payback, Times of India reported on Thursday.

"My son has been married for six years but they are still not planning a baby," the couple said in their petition filed with a court in Haridwar last week.

"At least if we have a grandchild to spend time with, our pain will become bearable," they added.

Otherwise, they are demanding a compensation of 50 million rupees.

The couple's lawyer Arvind Kumar said the petition will be taken up for hearing by the court in northern India on May 17.

'We are living alone'

RECOMMENDED

The compensation includes the cost of a wedding reception in a five-star hotel, a luxury car worth $80,000 and the cost of the couple's honeymoon abroad.

The parents also forked out $65,000 to get their son trained as a pilot in the United States only for him to return to India unemployed, the paper said.

"We also had to take a loan to build our house and now we are going through a lot of financial hardships. Mentally too we are quite disturbed because we are living alone," the couple said in their petition.

India has a strong joint family system with many generations including grandparents, nephews, aunts and uncles often living in the same household.

However, in recent years the trend has shifted, with young couples preferring to move away from their parents or siblings, and wives, such as in this case, opting to work rather than focus on having children and staying at home.

READ MORE: 'Doctor' conman who married 18 women arrested in India

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy