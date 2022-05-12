North Korea has said that six people who were sick with fever have died, with one of them testing positive for Covid-19, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"A fever whose cause couldn't be identified explosively spread nationwide from late April ... Six persons died (one of them tested positive for the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron)," KCNA said on Friday.

Offering the first statistics, a day after the country confirmed its first outbreak since the pandemic began, the KCNA news agency said 187,800 people are currently being treated in isolation.

It said 350,000 people have shown symptoms of fever and 162,200 of them have been treated so far.

Meanwhile, the country's leader Kim Jong-un visited an anti-Covid command centre amid the outbreak, KCNA reported.

On Thursday, North Korea detected an outbreak of a sub-variant of the highly transmissible Omicron version of the coronavirus, known as BA.2. It imposed nationwide lockdowns after confirming its first-ever case of Covid-19.

Kim "called on all the cities and counties of the whole country to thoroughly lock down their areas," the official KCNA news agency said.

Factories, businesses and homes should be closed down and reorganised "to flawlessly and perfectly block the spread vacuum of the malicious virus," it added.

Meanwhile, the US says it has no plans now to share Covid-19 vaccines with North Korea.

