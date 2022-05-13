WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deaths as boat capsizes off Puerto Rico
Shipwreck off the coast of an uninhabited island leaves at least 11 people dead with 31 others rescued, US Coast Guard says.
US had earlier reported a vessel suspected of illegally transporting migrants had been spotted capsized with numerous people floating without life jackets. / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
May 13, 2022

At least 11 people have died in a shipwreck off the coast of an uninhabited island near Puerto Rico, the US Coast Guard has said.

"As of 6 PM Thursday (2200 GMT), responding partner agency units have rescued 31 survivors, 11 female and 20 male. 11 deceased have been recovered," the US Coast Guard in a tweet on Thursday.

The agency had earlier reported that a vessel suspected of illegally transporting migrants had been spotted capsized with numerous people floating without life jackets.

"Coast Guard watchstanders directed the launch of multiple MH-60T helicopter from Air Station Borinquen and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos to rescue possible survivors. Customs and Border Protection and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine units are also responding," the coast guard said in a statement. 

SOURCE:AFP
