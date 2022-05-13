Scientists for the first time have grown seeds in soil from the moon, samples retrieved during NASA missions in 1969 and 1972.

The ground-breaking experiment, detailed in the journal Communications Biology on Thursday, has given researchers hope that it may be possible to one day grow plants directly on the Moon.

However, according to the study's University of Florida authors, much remains to be studied on the topic, and they intend to leave no stone unturned.

"This research is critical to NASA's long-term human exploration goals," said Bill Nelson, the head of the US space agency.

"We'll need to use resources found on the Moon and Mars to develop food sources for future astronauts living and operating in deep space."

A lasting human presence on the Moon's surface

For their experiment, the researchers used just 12 grams (a few teaspoons) of lunar soil collected from various spots on the Moon during the Apollo 11, 12, and 17 missions.