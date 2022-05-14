POLITICS
3 MIN READ
China withdraws as 2023 Asian Cup host due to pandemic
The Asian Football Confederation praised China for the "difficult choice" to withdraw as the country battles to stamp out the virus with rapid lockdowns and mass testing.
China withdraws as 2023 Asian Cup host due to pandemic
The AFC did not name a new host, saying only that "further steps" would be announced in due course. / AP Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
May 14, 2022

China has withdrawn as the 2023 Asian Cup host due to the coronavirus as the country battles its worst outbreak since the early days of the pandemic.

The announcement from football officials on Saturday is the latest cancellation of the country's sports hosting duties during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said it had been "officially informed by the (Chinese Football Association) that it would not be able to host" the tournament.

"The AFC acknowledges the exceptional circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the relinquishment by (China) of its hosting rights," the governing body said in a statement.

The confederation also praised Chinese soccer officials for making “this very difficult but necessary decision in the collective interests of the AFC Asian Cup.”

READ MORE: Asian Games in China postponed over Covid concerns

Next host to be announced in due course

RECOMMENDED

The 24-nation competition was due to be played across 10 Chinese cities in mostly newly built stadiums in June and July next year.

The AFC did not name a new host, saying only that "further steps" would be announced in due course.

China's withdrawal could let Qatar or Saudi Arabia step up as hosts while both are bidding in a contest to host the 2027 edition.

India and Iran are also candidates for the 2027 edition with a decision expected early next year.

The four-yearly Asian Cup is traditionally played in January and February.

Qatar (2011) and Australia (2015) hosted the tournament when it was played in January, while the 2019 event in the United Arab Emirates was held from January 5 to February 1.

READ MORE: WHO triples Covid death toll estimate to up to 15M in last two years

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy