China has withdrawn as the 2023 Asian Cup host due to the coronavirus as the country battles its worst outbreak since the early days of the pandemic.

The announcement from football officials on Saturday is the latest cancellation of the country's sports hosting duties during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said it had been "officially informed by the (Chinese Football Association) that it would not be able to host" the tournament.

"The AFC acknowledges the exceptional circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the relinquishment by (China) of its hosting rights," the governing body said in a statement.

The confederation also praised Chinese soccer officials for making “this very difficult but necessary decision in the collective interests of the AFC Asian Cup.”

READ MORE: Asian Games in China postponed over Covid concerns

Next host to be announced in due course