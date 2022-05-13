An international team of scientists have succeeded in improving memory function in older mice by injecting them with cerebrospinal fluid from young mice.

They removed small amounts of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) from young mice, and injected them into the brain of older mice without harming the test subjects. Their findings were published in the journal Nature.

In the same Nature journal issue, there is a News & Views piece by Miriam Zawadzki and Maria Lehtine with Boston Children’s Hospital that outlines the work carried out by the team in this new research.

There has been some research in recent years discussing the benefits of blood transfusions from young people to older people in order to slow the ageing process. In this new research, the scientists have taken it a step further by removing CSF from a young mouse and injecting it into the brain of an older mouse to observe whether it would have any effect on memory.

How did researchers improve memory?

Cerebrospinal fluid is a “clear fluid, which surrounds and bathes the brain and spinal cord, [and] is rich with proteins that activate oligodendrocytes, a group of cells that help speed up message delivery within the brain’s vast network of neurons,” the Daily Beastreports.

Researchers spent many months trying to find a method to extract a small amount of cerebrospinal fluid from a young mouse so that the specimens would not be tainted.

Once they did, they had to come up with a way to inject the specimen into an older mouse while being cautious not to cause damage or infection.

When they perfected these techniques, the researchers trained a group of older mice to associate a flashing light with an electric shock to the foot.

The researchers collected multiple samples of CSF from several young mice before injecting it into the brains of several of the older, trained mice. They also had a control group.

Letting two weeks pass, they tested both groups afterwards and discovered the older mice that had received the CSF injection better remembered what was going to happen (froze in place) when the light flashed.

After the experiment was concluded, researchers dissected the brains of some of the older mice that had received the CSF injections. This was done to discover why administering CSF improved their memory.

The research team found higher-than-normal levels of serum response factor in the older mice: “we identified serum response factor (SRF), a transcription factor that drives actin cytoskeleton rearrangement, as a mediator of [oligodendrocyte progenitor cell (OPC)] proliferation following exposure to young CSF.

“With age, SRF expression decreases in hippocampal OPCs, and the pathway is induced by acute injection with young CSF.