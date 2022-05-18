A Russian gymnast who sported an insignia linked to his country's offensive in Ukraine on a medal podium has been banned for one year, a disciplinary panel said.

A disciplinary commission of the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation (GEF) found that Ivan Kuliak violated rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), the sport's ruling body.

"Mr Kuliak is not allowed to participate in any FIG-sanctioned event or competition organised by an affiliated FIG member federation for one year as of the date of this decision," GEF said.

Kuliak's singlet had the letter 'Z' prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine's Kovtun Illia, the gold medallist at a World Cup event in Doha in March.

The 'Z' has been seen daubed on Russian tanks and vehicles in Ukraine and has come to symbolise support for the attack.

