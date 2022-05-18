The World Bank has announced an additional $12 billion in funding for projects to address the global food security crisis, bringing the total to $30 billion.

Amid the growing shortages exacerbated by the Russian offensive against Ukraine, a key grain producer, the new funding will finance projects over the next 15 months to boost food and fertiliser production, facilitate greater trade and support vulnerable households and producers, the World Bank said on Wednesday.

"Food price increases are having devastating effects on the poorest and most vulnerable," World Bank President David Malpass said in a statement.

"It is critical that countries make clear statements now of future output increases in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine."

The bank previously announced $18.7 billion in funding for projects to be implemented over the next 15 months in Africa and the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and South Asia.

Russia's offensive against Ukraine and international economic sanctions on Moscow have disrupted supplies of wheat and other food supplies from both countries and pushed up fuel and diesel prices, especially in developing nations.

