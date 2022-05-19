For the first time ever there will be women referees at a men's World Cup finals after FIFA revealed the list for the quadrennial showpiece to be hosted later this year by Qatar.

France's Stephanie Frappart, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita are among the 36 match referees.

Brazil's Neuza Back, Mexico's Karen Diaz Medina and American Kathryn Nesbitt have been included in the 69 assistant referees.

The three women referees and three women assistant referees were among the 129 officials selected for World Cup duty by FIFA on Thursday.

France's Frappart already worked men’s games in World Cup qualifying and the Champions League, after handling the 2019 Women’s World Cup final. She also refereed the final of the men's French Cup this month.

