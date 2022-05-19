POLITICS
Anadolu Efes qualify for EuroLeague final after beating Olympiacos
Anadolu Efes win comes on Micic's last-second shot, Shane Larkin drops 21 points, Elijah Bryant adds 16.
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
May 19, 2022

Reigning champions Anadolu Efes Istanbul have qualified for the 2022 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague final after beating Olympiacos Piraeus 77-74 on Vasilije Micic's last-second three-pointer in the semifinal round.

Shane Larkin dropped 21 while Elijah Bryant added 16 in the win at Stark Arena in Belgrade on Thursday.

Olympiacos' Shaquielle McKissic led the Greek team with 12 points.

The game was Anadolu Efes' third straight qualification for the EuroLeague final.

In the final on Saturday, Anadolu Efes will take on the winner of the Real Madrid-Barcelona match, which will be held later on Thursday.

SOURCE:AA
