Reigning champions Anadolu Efes Istanbul have qualified for the 2022 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague final after beating Olympiacos Piraeus 77-74 on Vasilije Micic's last-second three-pointer in the semifinal round.

Shane Larkin dropped 21 while Elijah Bryant added 16 in the win at Stark Arena in Belgrade on Thursday.

Olympiacos' Shaquielle McKissic led the Greek team with 12 points.