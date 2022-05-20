France, Belgium and Germany have reported their first cases of monkeypox, joining several other European and North American nations in detecting the disease, endemic in parts of Africa.

Monkeypox was identified in a 29-year-old man in the Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris, who had not recently returned from a country where the virus is circulating, France's health authorities said on Friday.

Separately, the German armed forces' microbiology institute said it has confirmed the virus in a patient who developed skin lesions - a symptom of the disease.

And in Belgium, microbiologist Emmanuel Andre confirmed in a tweet that the University of Leuven's lab had confirmed a second of two cases in the country, in a man from the Flemish Brabant.

Rare disease