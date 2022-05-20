POLITICS
Team Türkiye wins IBA Women's World Boxing Championships
Turkish boxers Sennur Demir, Busenaz Surmeneli, Buse Naz Cakiroglu, Hatice Akbas and Ayse Cagirir all secure the top prizes in different categories.
IBA Women's World Boxing Championships is being held in Istanbul. / AA
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
May 20, 2022

Turkish boxers Sennur Demir, Busenaz Surmeneli, Buse Naz Cakiroglu, Hatice Akbas and Ayse Cagirir have won gold medals at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

Competing in heavyweight division, Demir, 39, defeated her Moroccan opponent Khaija Mardi in 81 kg gold medal bout.

Team Türkiye won this year's Women's World Boxing Championships as all five of their boxers clinched gold medals.

Surmeneli, 23, beat her Canadian opponent Charlie Cavanagh in the final of 63-66 kilogramme category, or welter weight, to become world champion for a second time.

She had previously bagged gold medals in the 2019 World Championships and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Cakiroglu defeated Colombia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria 5-0 in the Women's Light Fly 50 kilogramme category final in Istanbul on Friday.

The bronze medals were shared between Uzbek Aziza Yokubova and Spaniard Laura Fuertes Fernandez.

The 25-year-old Cakiroglu had eliminated Mongolian Mungunsaran Balsan in the first round, Algerian Roumaysa Boualam in the second, Aira Cordero Villegas in the quarterfinals, and Fernandez in the semifinals.

Akbas wins gold in 54 kg

In the Women's Bantam (52-54 kg) category, Akbas was also awarded the gold after beating Lacramioara Perijoc of Romania 3-2 in the final.

The bronze medals were shared by Kazakh Dina Zholaman and Thai Preedakamon Tintabthai.

After passing the first round without a match, the Turkish boxer eliminated German Zeina Nassar in the second round, followed by Armenian Ekaterina Sycheva in the third, Bulgarian Stanimira Petrova in the quarterfinals, and Thai Tintabthai in the semifinals.

Earlier, Cagirir bagged another top prize in the women's 48 kg category.

READ MORE:Türkiye's Busenaz Surmeneli wins landmark women's Olympic boxing gold

SOURCE:AA
