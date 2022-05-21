POLITICS
2 MIN READ
La Liga president calls Mbappe's PSG deal 'insult to football'
Kylian Mbappe signed a new three-year contract to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after one of soccer’s most-coveted players turned down the chance again to join Real Madrid.
La Liga president calls Mbappe's PSG deal 'insult to football'
Mbappe has agreed in principle to turn down Real Madrid and stay at the French champions for another three years. / AFP
By Elis Gjevori
May 21, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain's extension deal with Kylian Mbappe is "an insult to football," La Liga President Javier Tebas has said after the player rejected an offer from Real Madrid.

"What PSG is doing by renewing Mbappe with large sums of money ... after posting losses of $739 million in recent seasons and having a wage bill of over $633 million, is an INSULT to football," Tebas tweeted.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi "is as dangerous as the Super League," he added in a reference to a new competition with 12 of Europe's biggest clubs proposed last April.

The project collapsed within days following a fierce backlash from their own players and fans, as well as governments and football's governing bodies.

RECOMMENDED

Tebas has fiercely opposed the creation of the breakaway league.

Mbappe has agreed in principle to turn down Real Madrid and stay at the French champions for another three years, AFP learned from a source close to the negotiations on Saturday.

PSG hope to make an official announcement by the end of the day that the 23-year-old forward is staying at the club, the source, who asked not to be named, said.

READ MORE:Real Madrid win 35th La Liga title with victory over Espanyol

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report