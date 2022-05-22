US President Joe Biden has said that recent cases of monkeypox that have been identified in Europe and the United States are something “to be concerned about.”

“It is a concern in that if it were to spread it would be consequential," Biden said on Sunday, in his first public comments on the disease.

The president was asked about the disease as he spoke to reporters at Osan Air Base in South Korea, where he visited troops before continuing his first trip to Asia as president.

"We’re working on it hard to figure out what we do," Biden told reporters before departing on Air Force One for Japan.

“They haven’t told me the level of exposure yet but it is something that everybody should be concerned about,” Biden said.

