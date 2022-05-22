Croatian police have opened fire with live ammunition during clashes on a highway with hundreds of football fans returning from a match in the capital, authorities have said.

Two fans and about a dozen police officers were injured late on Saturday.

The violence happened when a convoy of buses was transporting Hajduk Split fans under police escort after the team lost a match to league rival Dinamo Zagreb.

The buses stopped and a group of fans turned against officers, police said in a statement.

The Hajduk fans blocked the highway and ignored police orders to disperse, the statement added. Police then used live ammunition and other means to repel the fans, it said.

Two fans were thought to have been struck by bullets, but none of the injured, including the police officers, were in life-threatening condition, police said.

No further details were provided in the statement.

