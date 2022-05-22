POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix, takes world championship lead
It is Max Verstappen's third consecutive victory after Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari broke down while he was comfortably in front.
Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix, takes world championship lead
Verstappen, who got his first career win in 2016, overtook Leclerc in the standings and now leads by six points after six races. / Reuters
By Elis Gjevori
May 22, 2022

Max Verstappen has reaped the reward of Charles Leclerc's misfortune to rack up his third straight win this season in the Spanish Grand Prix and move top of the Formula One drivers' standings.

Sergio Perez took second for a Red Bull 1-2 at the Montmelo circuit on Sunday behind the world champion where in 2016 Verstappen had opened his F1 account as a teenager.

Leclerc was sitting comfortably in the lead from pole until lap 23 when a sudden loss of power proved fatal to his Ferrari.

The man from Monaco arrived in Catalonia 19 points in front in the title race, but left it six points behind Verstappen ahead of his home race next weekend.

Hamilton takes fifth position

Verstappen had to overcome being blown off the circuit and into the gravel by a gust of wind early on and some technical niggles.

RECOMMENDED

"Difficult beginning but a good end! I tried to stay focussed, which is not always easy," said the Dutch driver, who hit the front late on after passing Perez who had been instructed to relinquish the lead over the team radio.

"I am happy for the team. We need to speak later," said Perez who became a father again after the last race in the United States.

Mercedes showed improved form after a bumpy start to the season with George Russell claiming third.

Lewis Hamilton in the other Mercedes threaded his way through the field after being forced into the pits shortly after the start with a puncture to take fifth.

"Today was very tough," recounted Russell.

"I gave it everything I could, just so proud to be standing here as the guys have worked so hard. Pleased to be able to bring it home in P3, lots of points on the board for us."

READ MORE: Hamilton on collision course with F1 over body piercings, neck chains

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report