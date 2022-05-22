Turkish traditional foods have been promoted simultaneously in different cities around the world as part of the newly launched Turkish Cuisine Week, a festival to promote Turkish dishes internationally.

The events were launched in Los Angeles, Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi, Japan's major port city Nagoya, and Neuss in Germany.

"Tonight, we are enjoying Turkish cuisine with centuries-old traditional recipes,” said Türkiye's Ambassador to India Firat Sunel in New Delhi on Sunday.

"Cultural belonging is also related to your connection to your meals. You may lose your language in the diaspora, but the last link to be lost is food. Food unites people," said Sanjay Verma, undersecretary at India's External Affairs Ministry.

'Symbols of sharing, solidarity, hospitality and generosity'

Umut Lutfi Ozturk, the Turkish consul general in Nagoya, offered the guests at the event nuggets of the rich history of the delicacies, while also delving into the importance of healthy and sustainable ingredients in Turkish cooking, as well as its emphasis on minimising waste.

Highlighting the diversity of Turkish cuisine, Ozturk said: “This shows that our country is a land of tolerance. Our tables are symbols of sharing, solidarity, hospitality and generosity.”

Türkiye's Ambassador in Kuala Lumpur Merve Safa Kavakci, said it was for the first time the Turkish Cuisine Week was being organised by the Turkish Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, noting that from now on it will be marked every year under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdogan.