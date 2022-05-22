POLITICS
VakifBank Istanbul win 2022 CEV Women's Champions League Volley
VakifBank beat Italian club Carraro Imoco Conegliano 3-1 in the final.
VakifBank Istanbul bagged their fifth CEV Women's Champions League title with this victory. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
May 22, 2022

VakifBank Istanbul has won the 2022 CEV Women's Champions League Volley by beating Italian club Carraro Imoco Conegliano 3-1 (25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21) in the final.

Brazilian hitter Gabriela Braga Guimaraes and Swedish player Isabelle Haak carried the Istanbul team to victory on Sunday, with 22 and 19 points, respectively, at the Stozice Arena in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Italian player Paola Ogechi Egonu's 38-point performance was not enough for the reigning champions, Imoco Volley, to come out on top.

VakifBank Istanbul bagged their fifth CEV Women's Champions League title with this victory.

SOURCE:AA
