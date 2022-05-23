Scientists from Biomedical Sciences Research Center Alexander Fleming in Greece have come up with a method to detect and identify DNA traces in honey – revealing the species that honey bees interact with.

Led by researcher Dr Solenn Patalano, the team “monitor[ed] the variability of bee diets across the year, reveal[ed] bee microbiota in a non-invasive way, and identif[ied] pathogenic species they are confronted by,” a news release notes.

The study was published in the journal Molecular Ecology Resources. The news release suggests that it may “revolutionise the way we understand honey bee ecological niches.”

Why is it important to understand honey bee ecological niches?

An organism’s ecological niche is defined by an intricate balance of interactions and adjustments to other species coexisting within the same habitat. Honey bees pollinate trees and flowers, and are an integral part of the ecological balance of agriculture and human society. They make use of a vast array of flowering plant species for their own food resources and growth.

Yet honey bee colonies are weakened when environmental conditions support the proliferation of pathogenic species, for example Varroa mites that attack and feed on the honey bees Apis cerana and Apis mellifera. The study uses Apis mellifera hives.

The habitats that honey bees live in can vary and may undergo changes during the seasons. The “species dynamics of the honey bee ecological niche are inextricably linked” with these habitats and their seasonal changes.

Bee ecological niches are becoming more vulnerable day by day because of “the increasing restructuring of agricultural areas and the effects of climate change.” If we were to better comprehend the dynamics of interactions between bees and the cohabiting species, this knowledge would assist us in identifying risk periods and zones for the insects.

“This is extremely important in rural and agricultural environments, where species interactions influence the productivity of crops. It's compelling how much of our food and survival depends on the proper functioning of tiny insects!” commented Anastasios Galanis, the first author of the study.

Environmental plant diversity reflected in the product: honey

Honey bees make honey by collecting nectar and pollen from flowering plants, then regurgitating it into cells of their hive, waiting for water to evaporate.