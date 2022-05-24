World number two Daniil Medvedev has kicked off his French Open campaign with a comfortable 6-2 6-2 6-2 win over Argentine Facundo Bagnis.

Medvedev, during Tuesday's match, showed no signs of discomfort from his recent hernia operation.

The 2021 US Open champion, who briefly held the world number one ranking earlier in the season, played his first clay event of 2022 last week in Geneva after a two-month break but lost in the opening round to Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

Clay courts have not been Medvedev's strong suit and he was 0-4 at Roland Garros before last year's tournament but turned around his dismal record by reaching the quarter-final of the 2021 edition of the Grand Slam.

"I love Roland Garros, especially since last year," Medvedev said with a smile during his on-court interview. "Before that I don't know if I actually loved it given that I was out on the Sunday when the tournament was actually starting on the Monday."

"But now it's Tuesday and I'm still here. I've been well after my surgery, I didn't think I would be able to play on clay. But with the help of the doctors and the physios I've been able to be back on my feet to even play a match on clay last week and I'm 100% ready to play Roland Garros."