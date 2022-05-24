The Premier League board has announced it had approved Todd Boehly's proposed takeover of Chelsea from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich who was sanctioned by the British government.

A Premier League statement said on Tuesday: "The Premier League Board has today approved the proposed takeover of Chelsea Football Club by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium."

"The purchase remains subject to the British Government issuing the required sale licence and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction."

A consortium led by Boehly, a co-owner of baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, had already agreed a $5.3 billion deal to buy the Premier League club from owner Abramovich on May 7.

Russian billionaire Abramovich put Chelsea on the market in early March, just before he was sanctioned by the British government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

'Intense discussions'

But earlier on Tuesday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the government were working with the club over the deal.