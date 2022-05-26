“Firefighters have a 9 percent higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14 percent higher risk of dying from cancer than the general US population,” according to research by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)/ National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety (NIOSH).

New research by scientists at Duke University offers doctors and public health officials an inexpensive way to track firefighters’ exposures to carcinogenic chemicals and to determine where and when the highest risks lie.

The inexpensive tool in question? Not a smart watch, nor a smart wristband – but a regular silicone wristband that can be purchased in bulk with the cost of $1 per piece.

“It turns out that ordinary silicone wristbands, like the ones sold in stores, absorb the semi-volatile organic compounds you’re exposed to while you’re out in the world,” says Jessica Levasseur, a PhD student at Duke’s Nicholas School of the Environment, who led the study.

“It’s like taking fingerprints of everywhere you’ve been and everything you’ve been exposed to,” Levasseur adds.

The study materialised when the Durham Fire Department in North Carolina asked Duke researchers for assistance. The fire department wanted to know what kind of exposure risks its firefighters could come across, and the researchers settled on silicone bands as a useful solution.

“Firefighters have high cancer rates compared to the general population, but we don’t know why,” Levasseur points out.

”Is it caused by exposure to one chemical or a mix of them? Is it something they breathe in while working in fires or being near them? Or something else? There are lots of risk factors and potential routes of exposure, and we wanted to see if silicone wristbands could be a practical tool for disentangling them.”

Levasseur and the other scientists recruited 20 firefighters and requested them to wear the silicone wristbands on days when they worked (six-day shifts) and separate wristbands on days when they were off.

Then they analysed the silicone wristbands for 134 different chemical compounds which have been linked to increased incidence of certain cancers, including phthalates, brominated flame retardants (BFRs), organophosphate esters (OPEs), polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH), and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).