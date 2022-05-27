A research team in China has repurposed metformin, a small molecule drug that has been used to treat type II diabetes for more than 50 years – as an additional support for antibacterial treatments. Metformin, they found, can improve the efficiency and efficacy of antibacterial treatments for quick wound-healing in mice.

Their findings were published in the journal Nano Research this month.

“The abuse of antibiotics has led to serious bacterial resistance, with about 1.27 million deaths in 2019 due to multidrug-resistant bacterial infections,” says co-corresponding author Linlin Li, professor at Beijing Institute of Nanoenergy and Nanosystems, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

“Bacterial resistance poses a fatal threat to human health. Non-antibiotic antibacterial technologies and antibacterial nano agents with specific catalytic activities not only produce toxic substrates to directly kill bacteria — including antibiotic-resistant bacteria — but can also reduce the risk of the bacteria developing resistance to drugs,” she adds.

Li explains that chemodynamic therapy “has attracted significant attention since it was developed in 2016 as a potential companion for cancer therapies, bacterial inactivation and infectious disease treatments,” a news release notes.

In their study, the authors write that “[r]ecently, the development of chemodynamic therapy (CDT) offers a potential approach for fighting bacteria and treating infectious diseases, in which those CDT nano agents can catalyze the generation of hydroxyl radicals (•OH) to destroy bacteria.”

Chemodynamic therapy uses nanomaterials containing transition metals that react with hydrogen peroxide to produce hydroxyl radical. Hydroxyl radical acts on infected or diseased cells, weakening and killing them, making it possible to directly treat them.

“The reaction generates toxic hydroxyl radical, which destroys the cell surface structure and causes the cell to leak its internal components,” says Li.

“The nano agents only catalyze hydroxyl radical generation at the site of tumor or inflamed tissues, so the therapy is highly specific to reduce off-target toxicity. Bacterial infections also tend to be accompanied by microenvironmental alterations that are favorable for chemodynamic therapy.”

The scientists worked on a twofold solution: One, they had to improve the antibacterial power of a nano agent, and two, they had to lower the toxicity to healthy cells. This risk could be hard to keep in check, because of the invasive nature of infection.